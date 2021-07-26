Logan University would like to congratulate alumnus and former trustee Rodney Williams, DC (’00), FICC, who received the American Black Chiropractic Association (ABCA) Doctor of the Year Award during the 40th ABCA National Convention in June. In addition to providing care to patients, Dr. Williams has dedicated his career to improving diversity and inclusion within the chiropractic profession, mentoring and guiding the next generation of chiropractors, and advocating for and educating the public on the benefits of chiropractic care. In early 2020, Dr. Williams was the first African American to be honored by the International College of Chiropractors as a Fellow—a designation that is bestowed upon those whose contributions have made or will make a significant impact upon the science of chiropractic and to those who render valuable and meritorious service to the profession.
