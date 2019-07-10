Dr. Will Ross

Dr. Will Ross was appointed to the Board of Directors of the St. Louis Economic Development Partnership by St. Louis County Executive Sam Page. The board oversees economic development agencies and promotes business growth throughout the St. Louis region. Ross is the associate dean for Diversity Programs, principal officer for Community Partnerships and professor of medicine at Washington University School of Medicine.

