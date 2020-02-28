Dr. Will Ross will be honored at the 2020 Academy of Science - St. Louis Outstanding Scientists Awards Dinner with the Science Leadership Award on April 2. He is principal officer for Community Partnerships at Washington University School of Medicine. He is co-founder of the BJH Center for Diversity and Cultural Competence and served on the task force that created the Washington University Institute for Public Health. He is a founding associate editor of the public health journal Frontiers in Public Health Education and Promotion.
