Dwayne Proctor has been named the new president and CEO of the Missouri Foundation for Health, effective May 3. With more than 20 years in philanthropy Proctor, comes from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation in New Jersey, where he was the senior adviser to the president. Before RWJF, Proctor was an assistant professor at the University of Connecticut School of Medicine where he taught courses on health communication and marketing to multicultural populations. Proctor received his doctoral, master’s and bachelor’s degrees in marketing and communication science from the University of Connecticut

