Dwayne Proctor has been named the new president and CEO of the Missouri Foundation for Health, effective May 3. With more than 20 years in philanthropy Proctor, comes from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation in New Jersey, where he was the senior adviser to the president. Before RWJF, Proctor was an assistant professor at the University of Connecticut School of Medicine where he taught courses on health communication and marketing to multicultural populations. Proctor received his doctoral, master’s and bachelor’s degrees in marketing and communication science from the University of Connecticut
featured
Dwayne Proctor named new president and CEO of the Missouri Foundation for Health
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- 13 players from the St. Louis metro area will play in NCAA Tournament
- St. Louis County eases COVID-19 restrictions for businesses and gatherings
- Kirk Franklin gets love and support after son’s video stunt
- The Church of God in Christ elects Bishop J. Drew Sheard as its new Presiding Bishop
- Cardinal Ritter wins ninth state championship
- Saturday: 'LIVE FREE 618' in East St. Louis hosts 'Masks For The People Distribution and Violence Prevention Awareness'
- The harm being done by our city's police union needs to stop
- Treasurer Jones is the leader we need for St. Louis mayor
- Gardner takes her fight against ‘injustice’ nationally
- $500M raises stakes for mayoral election
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.