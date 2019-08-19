Elizabeth Sharpe-Taylor

Elizabeth Sharpe-Taylor joined St. Louis Community College as administrative assistant to the marketing and communications director. She previously served as communications coordinator for The College School and account executive for MSW Marketing and communications coordinator for The Scholarship Foundation. She is a member of The Greater St. Louis Association of Black Journalists and owner of The Principle Communications Network, LLC.

