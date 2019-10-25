Emmanuel Balogun was awarded a Fulbright-Hays Group Projects Abroad program grant from the U.S. Department of Education. He will lead a group of K-12 administrators, teachers, and higher education faculty to Ghana to study its history, culture, and politics through the lens of pan-Africanism. He is an assistant professor of international relations at Webster University. “I hope to help change the narrative about Africa in the classroom and in our communities,” he said.
Emmanuel Balogun awarded a Fulbright-Hays Group Projects Abroad program grant
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Missouri's first black midwife advocates for accessible maternal care
- Race, Crime and Surveillance: Why St. Louis’ Real Time Crime Center protects businesses before people
- Cardinal Ritter football scandal orchestrators deserve no defense from community
- Fantasia takes fans from the club to the church
- Florissant native lands prestigious fellowship for research at Danforth Center
- Youth lead stunning Black Rep and COCA co-production of ‘Four Little Girls’
- From Walnut Park to Bryan Cave
- North County cop sued for 1st Amendment violation
- Kurdish refugee left gasping and numb at situation in Syria
- Outreach event for minority-owned and women-owned business for NGA
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Commented
- Edwards sets anything but ‘appropriate tone’ about murdered youth (2)
- Why Nancy Pelosi is Crazy Horse and Trump is Custer (2)
- Why did Mayor Krewson and Koran Addo exclude the black weekly from their media list? (1)
- Missourians support the 2nd Amendment – and common-sense gun laws (1)
- Megan Green joins Steve Roberts and Michelle Sherod in state Senate race (1)
- Circuit attorney appoints Captain Ron Johnson as law enforcement liaison (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.