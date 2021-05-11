Evan Booker, a Maryville University and Kirkwood High School graduate, has joined the University of Kansas Athletic Department Williams Educational Fund as an annual fund officer. Booker started with KU as a new business and development consultant in the athletic department in 2018 before taking on his new role. He is a former member of the Maryville basketball team and studied in its Rawling's sport business management program.
