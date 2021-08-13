Lorie Jackson is the new talent management practice leader for Experience on Demand – St. Louis. Jackson is a seasoned HR professional with over 30 years of experience in human resources management and operations with both for-profit and non-profit organizations. She is a visionary leader with the ability to flex between a wide range of strategic duties and tactical responsibilities, including, but not limited to driving people strategy, workforce planning, talent management, compliance, mergers and acquisitions, payroll, benefits and compensation, training and development, performance management, and managing in union environments. Prior to consulting Jackson served as a self-directed and driven human resources leader. Jackson’s held corporate positions in diverse industries. As a member of the executive team, Jackson contributed directly to long and short-term strategic objectives of the organizations, partnering with business unit leaders to develop and deliver strategic human resources solutions to achieve unit goals.
Promotion, board appointment, new hire, award…please submit your People on the Move item (including photo) to kjones@stlamerican.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.