Express Scripts’ Supply Chain department has promoted Marty Murray Jr. to senior portfolio advisor in the Business Product Owners group.
In his role he will oversee the reporting transformation across several technical platforms. He assists in the prioritization of strategic initiatives across the enterprise. He was also re-elected Democratic committeeman for St. Louis’ 7th Ward and vice chair of the 5th Senate District Committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.