Falyn Taylor was recently hired by Parents as Teachers as its national director of equity. The Missouri-based international home visiting non-profit says Taylor’s responsibilities include the continuous infusion of the fundamental values of diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility throughout the operations, activities, content and resources of Parents as Teachers. Taylor joins PAT from Washington University’s Relationship & Sexual Violence Prevention Center, and previously spent several years working in K-12 schools systems, supporting administration, students, and families by incorporating those same frameworks in policy and practice.
