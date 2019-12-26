Feleccia Moore-Davis joined St. Louis Community College (STLCC) as campus president and chief academic officer at STLCC-Meramec. She is responsible for implementing the College’s academic plan and leading daily operations of the campus. Most recently, she served as provost and vice president for academic affairs at Tallahassee Community College in Florida. She has more than 20 years of experience in higher education, from teaching to administrative roles, within community colleges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.