Shalia Ford has been named as director of leadership programs for FOCUS St. Louis, where she will assume additional oversight for programs as well as serving as director of Women In Leadership and Youth Leadership St. Louis.
Ford joined the FOCUS team in 2017 and has been leading the Emerging Leaders and YLSL programs. She has more than 15 years of experience in nonprofit administration, program design and youth development and holds a bachelor of science degree in African American Studies from the University of Minnesota and a master of business administration from Fontbonne University. Sheis a graduate of Coro Women In Leadership – Class 52.
