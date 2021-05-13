William Tate, IV

William Tate, IV has been named as the next president of Louisiana State University (LSU).  Tate is expected to begin his term as president in July.Tate has served as Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost at the University of South Carolina since July 2020. Prior to that, he served as dean of the Graduate School & Vice Provost for Graduate Education at Washington University in St. Louis from 2002 to 2020. Tate also spent time at Texas Christian University and University of Wisconsin-Madison.

