Robert Butler takes over as Head of School of the prestigious Forsyth School, one of the city’s premier schools for children from 2-years-old through 6th grade. It’s Butler’s second stint on the St. Louis education scene. He worked for the Whitfield School, in a number of positions, ending his tenure there as middle school director. At Forsyth School he will continue the school’s mission of fostering “a spirit of curiosity and joy, empowering children to pursue challenges with confidence.”

