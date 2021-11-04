The Cortex Innovation Community's board recently elected June McAllister Fowler, senior vice president for communications, marketing and public affairs for BJC HealthCare, to be its board chair, serving on a term through December 2022. Fowler is the first African-American chair and the first female chair in the district's history. Prior to joining BJC, Fowler was senior director of communications and community affairs for Mallinckrodt. She began her career as an urban planner with St. Louis County government, ultimately serving as director of the Department of Planning. Fowler also serves as board chair for KIPP St. Louis, and serves on the boards of Citizens for Modern Transit, St. Louis Lambert International Airport and The Muny.
