The Saint Louis Art Museum has promoted Renée Brummell Franklin to chief diversity officer, a new position that will oversee the implementation of a report on diversity, equity, access and inclusion that was adopted last summer by the museum’s board of commissioners. The appointment is effective Jan. 1.
Franklin will work closely with all museum departments to implement the report, which details immediate, actionable initiatives as well as longer-term considerations.
“For more than 20 years, Renée has played a critical role in expanding community programs and reaching new and diverse audiences,” said Brent R. Benjamin, the Barbara B. Taylor Director of the Saint Louis Art Museum. “In her new role, Renée will oversee these ongoing efforts and work on new projects that will engage, include, and represent the full diversity of the St. Louis community.”
Franklin joined the museum as coordinator of community outreach programs in 1998. As director of audience development, Franklin led the museum’s efforts to expand and cultivate sustainable relationships with diverse audiences. She regularly contributes to the Artful Messaages column from your Saint Louis Art Museum that appears in The St. Louis American newspaper.
Franklin helped develop several successful initiatives at the museum, including the Friends of African American Art Collectors Circle, the Art with Us youth residency program, and the Teen Assistant Program, a mentoring program that includes paid, summer employment. Franklin has long overseen the Romare Bearden Graduate Museum Fellowship, a national model for increasing under-represented professionals working in museums.
Franklin received a master’s degree in education and master’s degree in business administration from Webster University and a bachelor’s degree in marketing and business administration from Towson University.
The Saint Louis Art Museum is one of the nation’s leading comprehensive art museums with collections that include works of art of exceptional quality from virtually every culture and time period. Areas of notable depth include Oceanic art, pre-Columbian art, ancient Chinese bronzes and European and American art of the late 19th and 20th centuries, with particular strength in 20th-century German art. Admission to the Saint Louis Art Museum is free to all every day. For more information, call 314.721.0072 or visit slam.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.