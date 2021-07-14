Alliance Technologies LLC. announced Bernie Frazier, SPHR, a well-known speaker, career coach/strategist, and talent acquisition expert, has joined the firm’s Alliance Advisors Division as director of talent solutions. Frazier founded CAREERCompass, LLC, a speaking and career coaching/strategy firm in St. Louis. She also spent 25 years recruiting talent to six organizations across four industries leading the talent acquisition function for four of those organizations, including one global team. The author of the highly acclaimed book, “Your Success is in YOU!: Empowering and Equipping You to Create Your Best Career Ever!”, Frazier has served as a keynote speaker with numerous Fortune 500 corporations and served as the “Career Coach” on KSDK’s Today in St. Louis.
