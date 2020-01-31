Gary S. May was elected to the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors of the Association of Public and Land-Grant Universities (APLU). A St. Louis native, he is the chancellor of the University of California, Davis. He serves on the Board of Directors as a representative of the APLU’s Council of Presidents; he is the secretary. May’s position on the executive committee puts him in line to be board president in three years.
