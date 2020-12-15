Gateway Arch National Park announces National Park Service veteran Tarona Armstrong as its deputy superintendent. Armstrong comes to St. Louis from the President William Jefferson Clinton Birthplace Home National Historic Site in Hope, Arkansas, where she has served as superintendent since 2014.
Armstrong will assist in managing all park activities while serving as the direct supervisor in preparing and executing park programs, spearheading improvement initiatives, and enacting park policies and regulations.
Armstrong has held multiple leadership roles within the National Park Service, including assisting in the development of three new units: the Brown v. Board of Education National Historic Site in Topeka, Kansas; the Little Rock Central High School National Historic Site in Little Rock; and the Clinton Birthplace Home.
A native of Marianna, Arkansas, Armstrong earned her bachelor of science degree in parks and recreation from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, and has earned two graduate degrees from Webster University in St. Louis in human resource management and management and leadership.
