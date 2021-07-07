McCormack Baron Salazar recently announced the promotion of LaShunda Gonzalez to senior vice president, director of government relations and communications. In this position, Gonzalez will represent and advance MBS’s business goals and legislative priorities before government decision-makers, including elected officials and their staff members, as well as government agencies. She will be instrumental in building government and corporate partnerships to leverage resources to support the company’s work. She will manage media relations and will work collaboratively with internal company leaders to ensure the alignment of organizational and project priorities and to advance those goals in the public sphere.
Promotion, board appointment, new hire, award…please submit your People on the Move item (including photo) to kjones@stlamerican.com.
