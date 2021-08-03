Jaquaylah Taylor has been named volunteer coordinator at Great Rivers Greenway. Taylor coordinates the entire volunteer program. She uses her experience as a choir director (and love for music and singing) to make all of the components of the volunteer operations work together. On the weekend, you'll find her outside in nature or in the kitchen cooking up fun new recipes. Great Rivers Greenway’s mission is to make the St. Louis region a more vibrant place to live, work and play by developing a regional network of greenways. It is a public agency, created by a vote of the people in St. Louis City, St. Louis County and St. Charles County in the year 2000 to create a sales tax dedicated to parks and greenways. The greenways are planned, brought to life and cared for in partnership with the 100+ municipalities and institutions they connect.
Promotion, board appointment, new hire, award…please submit your People on the Move item (including photo) to kjones@stlamerican.com.
