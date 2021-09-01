Great Rivers Greenway hired T. Christopher Peoples, E.I.T., L.S.I.T. as a senior project manager. As senior project manager, Peoples will oversee all stages of greenway projects, working with partners and community members through civic engagement, planning design and construction. He will primarily be focused on the Brickline Greenway and advancing the plans for the greenway on the Hodiamont Tracks. He will also work alongside Great Rivers Greenway leadership to identify opportunities for improving and streamlining internal processes. Peoples brings more than 20 years’ experience as an engineer and land surveyor working with private developers, municipalities, state agencies, hospitals, and schools. Most recently, he served as a civil engineering consultant for Frontenac Engineering Group.
Promotion, board appointment, new hire, award…please submit your People on the Move item (including photo) to kjones@stlamerican.com.
