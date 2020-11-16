Harris-Stowe State University has named Edward Louis Hill Jr. to the position of associate provost in the Office of Academic Affairs.
Hill is responsible for overseeing academic support units on campus, including the Academic Resource Center, Student Support Services, Academic Success Retention and International Programs, First Year Programs, Student Appeals, Career Engagement and University Institutes.
“I am extremely excited and honored to have the opportunity to assist President Bradford, the Division of Academic Affairs, Sponsored Programs, Deans, staff, and students in achieving more academic notoriety and acclaim,” Hill said. “I am drawn to the quality of our academic programs, the unique mission of the university, and collaborative initiatives. There are many visible opportunities to assist the Division of Academic Affairs and Policy in the advancing of the academic enterprise of Harris Stowe State University.”
Hill recently served as the Vice President of Academic Affairs and Strategic Initiatives at Wilberforce University in Ohio.
“I am excited to welcome Dr. Hill to the Academic Affairs leadership team," said Dr. LaTonia Collins Smith, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs. “His experience with accreditation, quality improvement and deep understanding of academic excellence will be a tremendous asset to Harris-Stowe State University.”
Hill received a doctorate of education in Educational Leadership from South Carolina State University in 2005, a masters of education in curriculum and instruction from Columbia College in 1999, and a bachelor of arts in early childhood education from Morehouse College in 1993.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.