Lee Haynes is now the marketing and communications director at the Salvation Army’s Midland Division. Haynes joins after a five-year tenure as development director and marketing and communications manager for St. Louis’ Boys & Girls Clubs. She is a member of the newly created African American Giving Society. A graduate of Fontbonne University, She is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha and The Links, Incorporated. She sits on the boards for the National Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse and the Tennessee Williams Festival. Haynes has received recognition from Delux Magazine (2018 POWER 100 Honoree, Community Builder), Radio ONE (2018 Phenomenal Woman Award) and the National Council of Negro Women (2014 Gateway Metropolitan Section Legacy Award for Outstanding Community Service).
