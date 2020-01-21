Hazel Erby was named the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Spirit Award recipient for 2020 by the University City Board of Education. A longtime University City resident, Erby is the director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for St. Louis County. Previously she was the first African-American woman to serve on the St. Louis County Council, becoming its longest-standing member (2004-2019), and was executive director of the Community Partnership for the Prevention of Drug and Substance Abuse.
