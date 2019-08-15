Nellie Collins-Hart

Nellie Collins-Hart, superintendent of Hazelwood School District, was named 2019 Superintendent of the Year by the National Association of School Superintendents. She joined the district in 2016, previously serving in similar roles in Illinois and North Carolina in a career spanning more than 40 years. She will be honored in Washington, D.C. at the NASS IgnitED Conference September 15-17.

