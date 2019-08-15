Nettie Collins-Hart, superintendent of Hazelwood School District, was named 2019 Superintendent of the Year by the National Association of School Superintendents. She joined the district in 2016, previously serving in similar roles in Illinois and North Carolina in a career spanning more than 40 years. She will be honored in Washington, D.C. at the NASS IgnitED Conference September 15-17.
Hazelwood's Nettie Collins-Hart named 2019 Superintendent of the Year
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Beloved St. Louis stage veteran Linda Kennedy passes at 68
- Elnora Suggs passes at 106
- ‘Family Pictures USA,’ an exploration of community through photographs, makes PBS debut on August 12
- Federal judge orders overhaul of Missouri’s treatment of juveniles
- Chandria Taylor honored for Early Childhood Education at 2019 Salute
- Larry H. Blue Jr. promoted to senior key account manager at Astellas Pharma
- Charlene Jones granted lifetime tenure at Harris-Stowe
- Trump's message to the world: Keep your tired, your poor, your huddled masses
- Michael Triplett appointed as asst. superintendent at RGSD
- To Ashcroft: Do your job and write the ballot language for voters to speak
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.