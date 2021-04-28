COCA, the fourth largest multidisciplinary community arts center in the U.S. and a leader innnovative arts education, announced the appointment of Alesha Henley as Director of Marketing.
In her role, Henley will lead the organization’s marketing, communications, and sales strategy to ensure alignment with COCA’s mission, goals, and ambitions for the future. Henley comes from the St. Louis Regional Chamber where she served as vice president, marketing and communications, and was a key member of the Executive Team.
