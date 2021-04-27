Multi-skilled journalist Rhyan Henson has been named co-anchor of Today in St. Louis at 9 a.m. on Saturdays, alongside longtime anchor Kelly Jackson. He began working as co-anchor on Sat., April 17, 2021.
Henson is a native of St. Louis and came to 5 On Your Side in 2018 after working at several stations in Texas.
“Having the opportunity to help my hometown wake up on the weekend alongside someone as universally liked and respected as Kelly is truly a ‘pinch me’ moment,” said Henson. “It’s an honor I don’t take lightly, and I’m looking forward to rejoining the Today in St. Louis team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.