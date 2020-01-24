Herman C. Armstrong was selected as founding Head of School for Unity Christian Academy (ucastl.org). Opening in August, the academy will provide biblically based education in the City of St. Louis. Before UCA, he managed the Upward Bound program for the Higher Education Consortium. Armstrong holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Phoenix and a Master of Theological Studies with an emphasis in Counseling from Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.