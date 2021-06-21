PreventEd, the organization leading the conversation on alcohol and other drugs, has hired Courtney Hinton as the new community engagement manager. In his new role, Hinton will be responsible for developing and implementing neighborhood stabilizing initiatives as well as strategies that increase PreventEd’s visibility within the community. Hinton will also focus on the development and oversight of alcohol, tobacco, and other drug misuse prevention programs with community coalitions in the St. Louis City and St. Louis County areas. Hinton brings years of experience in community work with the American Red Cross. He serves on the Mizzou Alumni Association - Governing Board Diversity and Inclusion Committee.
Promotion, board appointment, new hire, award…please submit your People on the Move item (including photo) to kjones@stlamerican.com.
