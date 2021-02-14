Dara Taylor joins the Missouri Historical Society team in a newly created senior leadership position, managing director of diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility. In this role, Taylor will work with Frances Levine, president, and the executive leadership team to build on the Historical Society’s diversity efforts.
Taylor will work with staff to design and implement actionable, and measurable initiatives that bring meaningful change through a culture of diversity, inclusion and accessibility. She received a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and Africana Studies from Wellesley College, and a Master of Health Science in Policy and Management from The Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. She serves as the chair of the Governance Committee for the Board of Forward through Ferguson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.