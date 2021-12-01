Felecia Hogan has been promoted to senior vice president and director of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) at Commerce Bank. Previously, she served as Commerce’s senior vice president of operations where she led a team of 185 people in support of the bank’s commercial payment business. During her 28-year career with Commerce, Hogan has held various leadership positions and has a long history of managing large teams, developing talent and giving back to her community as well as being closely involved in the development of Commerce’s DEI efforts. She has been actively involved with Commerce’s Employee Resource Groups and played a prominent role in the establishment of VIBE, Commerce’s multicultural employee resource group.
Hogan named SVP, director of DEI at Commerce Bank
