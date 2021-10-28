Dr. Denise Hooks-Anderson, associate professor, family and community medicine, interim assistant dean of diversity, equity and inclusion at St. Louis University School of Medicine and St. Louis American Medical Accuracy Editor has been appointed to the board of directors of the American Heart Association’s Midwest region for a two-year term. In this role, Hooks-Anderson will help lead the achievement of the association’s mission to be relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives through oversight of local revenue generation and health impact activities.
As a member of the Midwest Board of Directors, Hooks-Anderson will help oversee the American Heart Association’s efforts in a 13-state region, comprised of Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin.
