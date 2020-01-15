Hope E. Whitehead was sworn in as St. Louis County Circuit Court’s first African-American judicial administrator. With 43 judges and nearly 400 employees, the 21st Judicial Circuit is the largest circuit in the state of Missouri, serving nearly one million residents of St. Louis County. Prior to her appointment she was in private practice at the firm she founded, Whitehead & Associates, LLC. She has the distinction of being appointed by four different governors to positions in their administration.
