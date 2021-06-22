Laura M. Hughes, the city’s first female master developer, was recently tapped as a delegate panelist to lead and deliver an informative discussion on EB5 and EB2 international trade and visa opportunities between Africa and other nations. Hughes’ presentation is part of “The Return: St. Louis to St. Louis.” This imperative business event is a collaborative venture between sister cities – St. Louis, Missouri in North America and St. Louis in Dakar, Senegal, West Africa. Hughes is president and CEO of Fleur De Lis Development Corporation and a Minority Business Development Agency participant.
