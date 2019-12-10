Husain Lateef

Husain Lateef joined the Brown School of Social Work at Washington University in St. Louis as an assistant professor in the tenure track. His work focuses on the role African-centered approaches may have in improving outcomes of youth prevention programs for African American youth. He is currently examining the relationship between African-centered constructs and indicators of positive youth development among African American youth. He served as the social work supervisor for the Arizona Justice Project's Re-Entry Team, one of Arizona's first re-entry programs assisting juveniles who had been serving life-without-parole sentences in prison.

