Husain Lateef joined the Brown School of Social Work at Washington University in St. Louis as an assistant professor in the tenure track. His work focuses on the role African-centered approaches may have in improving outcomes of youth prevention programs for African American youth. He is currently examining the relationship between African-centered constructs and indicators of positive youth development among African American youth. He served as the social work supervisor for the Arizona Justice Project's Re-Entry Team, one of Arizona's first re-entry programs assisting juveniles who had been serving life-without-parole sentences in prison.
Husain Lateef joins the Brown School of Social Work at Washington University in St. Louis
