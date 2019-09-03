If billionaire Rex Sinquefield really wants to make a difference in bettering our city he can. What he could do is to persuade our governor and rural legislators with the threat of funding their opponents if they continue to resist letting our city establish common sense gun laws to combat the horrific gun violence. With our lax gun laws the city law enforcement has their hands tied behind their backs.
James Sahaida
St. Louis
