IFF (Illinois Facilities Fund) appoints Jenna Brown as Managing Director of Lending for Missouri, Kansas, and Southern Illinois. Brown has more than 15 years of experience in lending, portfolio management, underwriting, and tax credit syndication. She previously served in similar roles with Red Stone Equity Partners and US Bancorp Community Development Corporation, among others. She has an MBA from Webster University and a B.S. in Finance from Hampton University.
