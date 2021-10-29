Cardinal Ritter Senior Services, South County’s largest independent and assisted living nonprofit community, recently appointed Rhea Irvin as director of human resources. In this position, she will oversee the nonprofit’s employee relations, hiring, training and leadership development. Her responsibilities include ongoing communication of all policies and procedures, managing employee benefit plans, and ensuring compliance for the senior community.
Irvin has more than 25 years of human resource experience and is currently an adjunct professor at Webster University teaching human resources graduate and undergraduate courses. She is a published author who launched a children’s book series with her daughter that focuses on various careers for school-aged children.
