Jalilah Otto was on the panel of nominees submitted to Governor Michael L. Parson to fill the vacancy on the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District. She is a circuit judge in the 16th Judicial Circuit (Jackson County). She was born in 1977 and resides in Kansas City. She earned her law degree in 2002 from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Law and earned her bachelor of arts in communication and political science in 1999 from Tulane University in New Orleans.
