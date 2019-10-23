Jamal Issac was promoted to the rank of fire captain in the St. Louis Fire Department. He has been assigned to Engine Company 32, located in Tower Grove South. He is a 20-year veteran of the department. A graduate of Hazelwood East High School, he obtained a Bachelors of Education Degree from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and taught six years in Saint Louis Public schools before joining the fire service in 1999.
