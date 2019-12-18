Jamala Rogers was honored as a lifelong social justice champion by Bread and Roses Missouri at the opening of its “Art is Labor” exhibit presented in partnership with Webster University’s Arcade Contemporary Projects Gallery. Bread and Roses Missouri uses an arts lens to examine social and economic justice issues in all our programming. “We believe that cultural and creative expression are a means to effect deep and lasting social change,” organizers stated.
