Jamelle Newsome was named a Distinguished Teacher by the Noble Network of Charter Schools in Chicago, one of the leading public charter school systems in America. He is a 2001 graduate of Maplewood Richmond Heights High School and a St. Louis native. Distinguished teacher aims to reward, celebrate and learn from Noble’s most effective teachers. Among other benefits, each Distinguished Teacher will receive $10,000 annually for as long as they remain teachers at Noble.
