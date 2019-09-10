State Sen. Jamilah Nasheed

Jamilah Nasheed received the Rory Ellinger Legislative Award from Legal Services of Eastern Missouri in recognition of her work to pass Senate Bill 203 to hold nuisance property owners accountable during the 2019 legislative session. She is term-limited as state senator for Missouri’s 5th Senate District. The award is named after the late Missouri state representative.

