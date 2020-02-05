Jazell Thomas was named the 2019-2020 St. Louis Suburban School Counselor Association Advocate of the Year. As Social Work lead for the Hazelwood School District, she is responsible for overseeing the district’s 94 school counselors, social workers, and home school communicators. She has been instrumental in improving the scope of social work in the district by establishing training opportunities for staff, serving on committees and leading professional development. A Hazelwood East High School graduate, she started as an elementary counselor at Grannemann Elementary School.
