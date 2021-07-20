The Normandy Joint Executive Governing Board has approved the selection of Dr. Tina Hamilton as the new building principal of Jefferson School. Dr. Hamilton has been recognized for her role on the leadership team responsible for the turnaround of one of the lowest-performing schools in the state of Missouri to being ranked the 25th Best High School in Missouri by U.S. News & World Report in 2015. Dr. Hamilton is a dynamic and innovative instructional leader who has served over 20 years as an educator. In 2007, she joined Saint Louis Public Schools and served in the roles of academic instructional coach, assistant principal, and most recently, principal of Oak Hill Elementary School, a position she held for the past six years. Prior to her tenure in Saint Louis Public Schools, Dr. Hamilton served in the School District of University City for eight years as an English teacher and reading specialist.
Promotion, board appointment, new hire, award…please submit your People on the Move item (including photo) to kjones@stlamerican.com.
