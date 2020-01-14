Jefonte “Jay” Nelson joined St. Louis County government as the Regional Relations coordinator. He will work on identifying the best people in St. Louis County to serve on more than 80 boards and commissions. When he took over there were over 350 vacancies and expired terms on boards and commissions; the county executive has since filled 100 slots. Previously he was director of Community Affairs for state Sen. Jamilah Nasheed.
