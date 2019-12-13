Jennifer Fowler

Jennifer Fowler will be the Master of Ceremonies at the Missouri School of Journalism's commencement ceremony on Friday, December 13. A McCluer North High School graduate, she studied strategic communication with an emphasis in public relations and a minor in Leadership and Public Service from the Office of Service-Learning. She completed a summer internship with global public relations firm Weber Shandwick in St. Louis and represented the School of Journalism at the Publicis Multicultural Talent Pipeline in Atlanta.

