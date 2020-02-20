Jerina Phillips was named a member of the St. Louis office of law firm Lewis Rice. She represents individuals and companies in a variety of disputes, including complex commercial litigation, employment litigation, media and communications law, and consumer litigation. She has successfully represented clients throughout the United States and across nearly every industry. Previously she clerked for judges at every level of the Missouri state court system, including an internship with the Missouri Supreme Court and a one-year clerkship with the Missouri Court of Appeals.
